Video: Che Adams equalises for Southampton just 44 seconds into the second half

Southampton are back level within a minute of the second half thanks to a great goal from Che Adams.

The home side conceded a goal from a stunning shot from Pedro Porro just before the halftime whistle. However, the team responded perfectly, scoring a goal within the first minute of the second half.

The play began with a brilliant move by the Saints, initiated by Romeo Lavia who delivered an excellent pass to put Theo Walcott through to goal. The former Arsenal man squared a pass to Che Adams, who bravely placed the ball into the back of the net.

Watch the goal below: