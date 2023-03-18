Video: Che Adams equalises for Southampton just 44 seconds into the second half

Southampton are back level within a minute of the second half thanks to a great goal from Che Adams.
The home side conceded a goal from a stunning shot from Pedro Porro just before the halftime whistle. However, the team responded perfectly, scoring a goal within the first minute of the second half.
The play began with a brilliant move by the Saints, initiated by Romeo Lavia who delivered an excellent pass to put Theo Walcott through to goal. The former Arsenal man squared a pass to Che Adams, who bravely placed the ball into the back of the net.
Watch the goal below:
What a start to the half for Southampton!
Che Adams levels tha match just 44 seconds into the second half!
