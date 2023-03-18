VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo rolls back the years with a stunning free-kick from 35 yards out

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an absolute screamer for Al-Nassr earlier today to help his side to a 2-1 win over Abha in the Saudi Pro League.
The away side took the lead early in the game and it was 1-0 until Ronaldo stepped up and scored a stunning long-range free-kick in 78th minute to equalise.
His goal inspired a comeback as Al-Nassr went on to score the winning goal 10 minutes later to win the game.
He rolled back the years with his free-kick from almost 35 yards out which rocketed past the keeper and into the net,
Watch the stunner below:
