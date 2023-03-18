Video: Harry Kane scores his 9th headed goal of the season to restore the lead for Spurs

Harry Kane restores Tottenham’s lead with a powerful header past Saints keeper to make it 2-1.
Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski combined on the right and the Swede crossed in a delicious ball for Harry Kane who did what he does best.
The goal was Kane’s 12th goal in 14 games against Southampton and his 9th headed goal in the Premier League this season which equals the record held by Everton legend Duncan Ferguson.
Harry Kane heads Tottenham into the lead!
