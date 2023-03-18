Video: Ivan Perisic scores an incredible volley to make it 3-1 against Southmapton

Ivan Perisic has Tottenham in a comfortable position after his brilliant goal from outside the box makes it 3-1.

A cross from Kulusevski was cleared away by Southampton but the clearance fell straight to the Croatian right outside the box and he volleyed it in perfectly to give Spurs a 2 goal lead over Saints.

This was his first goal for Tottenham since joining in the summer and what a way to do so.

Watch the incredible strike below: