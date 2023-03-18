Video: Ivan Perisic scores an incredible volley to make it 3-1 against Southmapton

Ivan Perisic has Tottenham in a comfortable position after his brilliant goal from outside the box makes it 3-1.
A cross from Kulusevski was cleared away by Southampton but the clearance fell straight to the Croatian right outside the box and he volleyed it in perfectly to give Spurs a 2 goal lead over Saints.
This was his first goal for Tottenham since joining in the summer and what a way to do so.
Watch the incredible strike below:
GOAL! Southampton 1-3 Tottenham (Perisic) #SOUTOT pic.twitter.com/vFc6oQ6qYk
— The Premier League Club (@TPLCSports) March 18, 2023
Ivan Perisic SCORES!!
? 1 – 3 Southampton FC vs Tottenham Hotspur
WATCH EVERY GOAL ? https://t.co/2w98QqBb5v#PL #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/XGTXBw6qaG
— fuboTVCanada ?? (@fuboTVCanada) March 18, 2023