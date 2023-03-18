Video: Jack Harrison gives Leeds an early lead against Wolves

Jack Harrison has given Leeds United an early lead against Wolves.

Gnonto did brilliantly to beat his man out wide and making a run towards the the byline before cutting it back for Jack Harrison who stroked it home. A dream start for what could be a huge goal for the away team.

As things stand, Leeds United are out of the relegation zone but can they hold on?

Watch the goal below:

What a start for Leeds United! Jack Harrison has a goal in back-to-back matches and Leeds move OUT of the relegation zone as things stand.

?: @peacock #MyPLMorning | #WOLLEE pic.twitter.com/YrhMgXfrgE — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 18, 2023

Jack Harrison now has a goal in back-to-back matches.