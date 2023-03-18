Video: Jack Harrison gives Leeds an early lead against Wolves

Leeds United FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Jack Harrison has given Leeds United an early lead against Wolves.

Gnonto did brilliantly to beat his man out wide and making a run towards the the byline before cutting it back for Jack Harrison who stroked it home. A dream start for what could be a huge goal for the away team.

As things stand, Leeds United are out of the relegation zone but can they hold on?

Watch the goal below:

 

 

 

Jack Harrison now has a goal in back-to-back matches.

