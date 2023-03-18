Video: Pedro Porro with a stunning finish to give Spurs the lead – Son with a super assist

January signing Pedro Porro has just scored his first goal for Tottenham and it is a sensational finish.

Porro had initially taken some time to adjust to the pace and physicality of the Premier League, but he has been a key player in the past few games for Tottenham. His first assist came last week when he set up Harry Kane for a goal in a match against Nottingham Forest. And now, he has notched his first goal for the club.

The goal against Southampton was a beautiful piece of work. Heung-Min Son found Porro with an inch-perfect pass and the Spaniard smashed the ball into the back of the net with an unstoppable shot. No goalkeeper in the world could have stopped that one.

Watch the goal below: