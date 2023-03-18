Video: Wolves’ defender Jonny Otto scores goal of the season contender with a first time volley from almost 30 yards out

Leeds United FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Jonny Otto might just have scored one of the goals of the season for Wolves.

Leeds’ keeper Illan Meslier played sweeper coming out of this box early to make a headed clearance but the second clearance from the Leeds player was not good enough as the ball fell straight to Jonny Otto who volleyed it first time from almost 30 yards out catching the keeper off position.

Can that goal inspire a comeback?

