According to information by Football Insider, Newcastle United have reached agreement to sign talent scouter Delroy Ebanks from West Ham.

The Tyneside club have added the head of academy recruitment from the London club as they look the reform their whole transfer system.

Ebanks is rumored to have already begun working for Newcastle after leaving his position at West Ham.

To replace the Ebanks, the Hammers are currently searching for a new academy recruitment manager.

As part of their aggressive hiring strategy, Newcastle plans to make a number of other hires under sporting director Dan Ashworth.