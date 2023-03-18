Xavi willing to sell major stars to fund Barcelona move for Chiesa

It’s sure to be another big summer in the transfer market for Barcelona, and the Catalans are willing to go all in for Juventus flyer, Federico Chiesa.

The 25-year-old winger may find that, like many of his colleagues, he has to move on to pastures new for 2023/24.

Aside from the fact that the Old Lady of Serie A may not qualify for the Champions League this season, Juve have some serious legal issues hanging over them which relate to salary payments during the Covid-19 pandemic and breaches of FFP regulations, per Al Jazeera.

Not forgetting that they’ve already been deducted 15 points this season for financial irregularities.

Against that backdrop, Chiesa could well become available, with Calciomercatoweb suggesting Juventus could look for a fee of between €70m-€80m.

Although it’s believed that Barca have their own FFP problems to worry about and may even need to reduce their player salaries, some creative accounting and financial manoeuvring could help the Catalans go for the targets they require.

Calciomercatoweb say that Xavi is willing to do anything to land Chiesa, and that will include selling Ousmane Dembele and Ferran Torres, both of whom play in the Italian’s preferred position.

More Stories / Latest News Man United’s summer transfer negotiations will be led by Red Devils fan Newcastle’s pursuit of Napoli sensation Kvaratskhelia given timely boost with £140m fee mooted Exclusive: Christian Falk confirms Dortmund ‘putting pressure’ on nine-goal star amid Arsenal & Tottenham interest

Whilst a move away for Torres would be no surprise – he’s only managed five goals and one assist all season per WhoScored – allowing Dembele, arguably Barcelona’s best player when fit, to leave, would be a huge call to make.

Perhaps another injury to the Frenchman is what’s prompted the coach to assess his options.