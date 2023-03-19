Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is all set to leave the club at the end of the season.

A report from Football Insider claims that the London club have informed the 24-year-old England international that he is free to join a new club in the summer.

Liverpool are reportedly admirers of the highly rated attacking midfielder and they are keen to secure his services in the coming months.

Chelsea tried to agree on a new deal with the midfielder but talks with the 24-year-old have completely collapsed and the Blues are unwilling to improve their offer for him.

The report further states that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the player and the German wants to bring Mount to Anfield in the summer.

Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and the 24-year-old could prove to be an exceptional signing. Mount is well-settled in the Premier League and he has established himself as a key player for Chelsea. He has the quality and the experience to make an immediate impact at Anfield next season.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old midfielder is reportedly a big fan of Klopp and he would jump at the chance to work with the Liverpool manager.

Liverpool could face competition from Manchester United as well who are keeping tabs on the Chelsea midfielder.

The Red Devils need to add creativity and goals to the side as well and Mount would be the ideal addition for Erik ten Hag.