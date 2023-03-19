Crystal Palace now in talks with 2021 manager of the year

Crystal Palace are looking for a new manager to replace Patrick Vieira, but it seems a return for former boss Roy Hodgson is not the only candidate on their list.

The Eagles could also try an intriguing move to hire Borussia Monchengladbach head coach Adi Hutter, who was named the manager of the year in Germany in 2021 by esteemed publication Bild.

Palace may be tempted to go for the more experienced Hodgson, who has done great work in the Premier League down the years, but Hutter would also be an intriguing option.

It seems talks have taken place, according to Sky via HITC, so it will now be interesting to see who they go for.

Vieira had been doing a fine job at Selhurst Park until a recent blip caused alarm and prompted the club’s ownership to make a change.