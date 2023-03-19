Gabby Agbonlahor believes Leeds keeper Illan Meslier possesses the skills necessary to succeed Hugo Lloris at Tottenham.

The Lilywhites are rumored to be seeking for a goalkeeper who is good with the ball at his feet.

Many outlets have stated in recent months that Tottenham are expected to recruit Lloris’ replacement in summer, with Illan Meslier being named amongst the names.

The former Aston Villa striker told Football Insider: “I think Meslier can be a top goalkeeper. He’s very tall and imposing. When you see him coming out of the tunnel, you see just how big he is.

“He’s decent on the ball and can produce a really good save. However, he can make a few howlers. Meslier is still young for a goalkeeper and he’s still learning the game.

“He could be the answer. They could keep Fraser Forster around and he pushes him for that number one spot.

“It’s just a question of whether Tottenham will pay that big fee for someone who isn’t necessarily ready to be the number one.

“I would have thought the perfect signing for Spurs would be Jordan Pickford. He’s signed a new contract so that doesn’t look likely. He would have been my first choice if I were Spurs.”