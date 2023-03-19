Video: Bukayo Saka makes it 2-0 to Arsenal after clever Ben White assist

Arsenal have doubled their lead against Crystal Palace, with a lovely team goal from Bukayo Saka making it 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

The Gunners are looking closer to going eight points clear at the top of Premier League table, with their exciting young attacking duo Gabriel Martinelli and Saka both on the score sheet in this first half…

GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace (Saka) pic.twitter.com/6Sow4KOFel — EPL Bible (@EPLBible) March 19, 2023

11 GOALS AND 10 ASSISTS FOR SAKA THIS SEASON ?#ARSCRY pic.twitter.com/H149LEDhuD — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) March 19, 2023

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Credit to Ben White for some clever play to set Saka up here, with some of the football being played by Mikel Arteta’s side proving a joy to watch and too much for this struggling Palace side to handle.