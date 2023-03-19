Video: Gabriel Martinelli makes up for missed penalty with superb opening goal for Arsenal vs Palace

Arsenal have taken the lead against Crystal Palace thanks to a lovely strike from Gabriel Martinelli.

Watch below as the young Brazilian forward beats his man before firing in a powerful effort with his weaker left foot, making up for that penalty miss against Sporting Lisbon in mid-week…

Martinelli whips it into the far corner, 1-0 Arsenal!#ARSCRYpic.twitter.com/k60Yw6NVSj — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) March 19, 2023

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

A precise finish from Gabriel Martinelli. ? ? via @NBCSportsSoccer pic.twitter.com/cTjNEKyyBt — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 19, 2023

Arsenal can go eight points clear if they beat Palace today, who arrive at the Emirates Stadium without a manager after Patrick Vieira’s sacking Friday.

Martinelli certainly looks full of confidence again, and Arsenal fans will hope that bodes well for his form in this important stage of the season.