Video: Bukayo Saka nets his second as Arsenal go 4-1 up vs Crystal Palace

Bukayo Saka has scored his second of the game to make it 4-1 to Arsenal against Crystal Palace.

The England international swept home after another lovely move by the Gunners, who are set to go eight points clear at the top of Premier League table going into the international break…

GOAL! Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace (Saka) pic.twitter.com/6wOe9XBmx4 — EPL Bible (@EPLBible) March 19, 2023

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Saka also set up the first goal for Gabriel Martinelli, as he continues to prove to be a star player for Mikel Arteta’s hugely impressive young side.

The 21-year-old came up through the Arsenal academy and is now undoubtedly one of their most important players.