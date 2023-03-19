Worrying stat for Arsenal as surprising trend continues against Crystal Palace

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have conceded yet another goal at home in the Premier League as Crystal Palace pulled one back to make it 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have been cruising all afternoon, with goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka putting them 3-0 up without much fuss.

Now, however, Palace have one back after a poorly-defended set piece, and it continues a surprise trend for this Arsenal side in home league games this season.

See below as Opta statistician Orbinho tweets that this means Arsenal have now kept only three clean sheets in their last 19 Premier League home games – quite a difference from their stronger record in away matches…

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Granit Xhaka makes it 3-0 to Arsenal as they start to run riot vs Crystal Palace
Jurgen Klopp pushing for Liverpool to give new contract to experienced first-team star
Chelsea in the mix to seal transfer of Premier League star whose value has shot up

It’s not clear why this keeps happening to Arsenal, who have generally been so strong this season and are now surely heading for an eight-point lead over Manchester City, who would have a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta surely needs to sort this out as soon as possible if his side are to remain top of the table, as their attack might not be able to keep getting them out of trouble in what could be a close title run-in.

More Stories Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.