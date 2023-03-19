Video: Aaron Ramsdale’s brilliant reaction to Gabriel Martinelli’s opening goal for Arsenal

Arsenal fans will love the way Aaron Ramsdale celebrates the Gunners’ opening goal against Crystal Palace today.

Watch below as the Arsenal goalkeeper watches Gabriel Martinelli’s strike from the other end of the pitch, and then reacts with an audacious shrug, as if it was a certain goal as soon as Martinelli got the ball…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Arsenal ended up winning 4-1 against Palace, going eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table as we head into the international break.

Manchester City still have a game in hand, but Mikel Arteta’s side are showing no sign of surrendering their lead as they chase a first title in 19 years.