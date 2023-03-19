Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has scored a third goal for the Gunners as they start to run riot against Crystal Palace this afternoon.

The Switzerland international is having a great season for Mikel Arteta’s side, and did well to break into the box here and poke home to make it 3-0…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Arsenal are cruising against Palace and it’s possible we’re going to see an absolute thrashing here as the north London giants look set to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

If AFC do win the title, they’ll certainly look at the remarkable improvement by Xhaka this term as one of the key factors in this surprise run.