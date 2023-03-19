Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey.

A report from Turkish outlet Aksam claims that the 22-year-old right back is a priority target for Mikel Arteta at the end of the season.

The Gunners have been using Ben White as they are right back this season but the former Brighton defender is more suited to a central role. Boey’s arrival will allow White to play in his natural role as the centre-back next season.

Boey could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the London club and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with Galatasaray.

The 22-year-old defender is reportedly valued at €11 million and a club with Arsenal’s resources should be able to afford that with ease. The fee could prove to be a bargain is the defender manages to adapt to English football quickly.

The Gunners are set to return to the Champions League and they will be hoping to compete on all fronts next season. Arteta will need a deeper squad at his disposal and bringing in a quality right-back could prove to be a wise decision.

Boey has been linked with clubs like Crystal Palace and Aston Villa as well. However, the opportunity to join Arsenal is likely to be a more tempting option for the player. The Gunners could end up winning the Premier League title this year. He will be determined to test himself at a high level and the opportunity to join the north London club will be hard to turn down.