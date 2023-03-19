Arsenal set new record after 4-1 win over Crystal Palace

Arsenal set a new club record for league wins this afternoon as they beat managerless Crystal Palace 4-1 at the Emirates.

Arsenal knew that a win over the Eagles would send them eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table and they got the job done as goals from Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli and a Bukayo Saka brace helped them get the job done.

Amidst the excitement of the win and the distance they now have over Manchester City, the club also set a new record for wins in the league.

Today’s victory was their 22nd of the season, as many as they managed in the whole of the last campaign and their total is the most they have ever managed in their first 28 games of a league campaign.

22 – Arsenal have earned their 22nd Premier League win of the season, as many as they managed in the whole of last term, and the Gunners’ most ever wins in their first 28 matches of a league campaign. Pursuit. pic.twitter.com/dL4Hssqtw0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 19, 2023

City do have a game in hand which if they win would cut down that eight-point gap, but with how the Gunners have been playing, many will be serious in thinking that they could keep their spot at the summit and go all the way to lift the Premier League crown for the first time in 19 years.