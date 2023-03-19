Brighton have given Solly March a new contract which is a big blow to Newcastle United who were known admirers of the player.

Football Insider were told on Friday that March was in talks over a new deal with the Seagulls and the club later announced the 28-year old’s stay at the club.

The winger, who has seven goals and four assists in all competitions this season, has signed a contract extension until 2026, leaving Newcastle in a very awkward position with regards to their chase of the player.

The Tyneside outfit were extremely keen on adding March to their attacking cohort as they look to overhaul their squad under the new ownership, but a move for March is looking increasingly unlikely now.

With Matt Ritchie likely to depart St. James’ Park in the summer, the Magpies will be left with Allan Saint-Maximin, Anthony Gordon, Jacob Murphy and Ryan Fraser as their only recognised widemen, so March would have been a great coup for Eddie Howe’s side as they look to challenge the big boys in the upcoming years.