Chelsea eyeing 23-year-old PL ace who will cost in excess of £30 million

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has impressed the Blues with his performances at Elland Road and Chelsea are hoping to bring him in at the end of the season as per Football Insider.

The Blues believe that the 23-year-old Frenchman could be signed for a reasonable price if Leeds are relegated in the summer. The Whites are currently fighting to preserve their status as a top-flight club.

If they fail to secure their place in the Premier League for the next season, Leeds could end up losing a number of key players and Meslier is unlikely to have any shortage of suitors. The Frenchman is currently valued in excess of £30 million.

Chelsea are looking to add more quality and depth to the goalkeeping department and Meslier could prove to be a superb long-term investment for them.

Edouard Mendy is expected to leave the club in search of regular playing time and the 23-year-old Frenchman would be the ideal replacement. He could compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga for the starting berth next season and look to overtake the Spaniard as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper in the coming seasons.

Meslier has been linked with other Premier League clubs in recent months as well but the Blues certainly have the financial resources to sign him.

It remains to be seen whether the player is willing to join a club without Champions League football next season. Chelsea have had a dismal campaign so far and it is highly unlikely that they will be able to finish in the top four.