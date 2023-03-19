Chelsea eyeing up a move for 26-year-old Serie A ace

Chelsea are looking to sign the Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana at the end of the season.

A report via Fichajes.net claims that the 26-year-old goalkeeper is on the radar of the Premier League giants who are hoping to bring him in as a replacement for Edouard Mendy.

The Cameroon goalkeeper has done quite well for Inter Milan since joining the club and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Chelsea. The 26-year-old is still relatively young and he’s likely to improve further with experience. The Intern Milan star has the potential to develop into a key player for the Blues in the coming seasons.

Mendy has been linked with the move away from Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. The Senegalese international has fallen down the pecking order at the Premier League club and he needs to leave in order to play regularly.

Graham Potter cannot hope to go into the new season with Kepa Arrizabalaga as the only keeper at the club. Bringing in another reliable short-stopper should be a priority for Chelsea and Onana seems like the ideal addition.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can convince Inter Milan to sell a key player at the end of the season.

The Blues certainly have the financial resources to pay a lucrative fee for the 26-year-old goalkeeper and Onana could be tempted to move to the Premier League as well.

Inter Milan are reportedly going through financial stress and they could look to cash in on the player if a lucrative offer is presented.