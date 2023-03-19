Chelsea in the mix to seal transfer of Premier League star whose value has shot up

Chelsea are reportedly in the mix for the potential transfer of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia after a hugely impressive debut season playing regularly in the Premier League.

Lavia left Manchester City for Southampton in a relatively low-key move in the summer, and has quickly established himself as a key player for the Saints and one of the finest young players in Europe in his position.

According to Het Nieuwsblad, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, Chelsea are in the mix to sign Lavia this summer after his remarkable rise this season.

The Blues would surely do well to land a talent like Lavia in midfield, especially with Fabrizio Romano reporting exclusively for CaughtOffside that loan signing Denis Zakaria looks unlikely to stay beyond this season.

A recent report from 90min suggested Lavia would likely cost around £50million, showing how much his value has rapidly risen.

The Belgian wonderkid could be ideal to join the other elite prospects who’ve recently made the move to Stamford Bridge under Todd Boehly’s ownership.