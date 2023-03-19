Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen at the end of the season.

A report from Calciomercatoweb claims that the 24-year-old striker is valued at around €150 million and Chelsea are now ready to submit a player plus cash offer in order to convince the Italian giants.

Apparently the Blues could offer Christian Pulisic as a part of the deal to Napoli.

The American International has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and he needs to leave the club in order to play regularly. A move to Napoli could be ideal for Pulisic next season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea need to bring in a reliable goal scorer and the 24-year-old Napoli striker would be an excellent acquisition for them.

Osimhen has been one of the best strikers in the world this season and he has 23 goals across all competitions. The Nigerian has helped Napoli climb to the top of the Italian league table and reach the quarter finals of the Champions league.

He has all the attributes to develop into a top-class Premier League striker and he could transform the Chelsea attack next season. Chelsea have improved their attack considerably over the last few months, and bringing in a proven goalscorer could be the final piece of the puzzle.

That said, player plus cash deals are often complicated and that remains to be seen whether the Blues can execute the move in the coming months.