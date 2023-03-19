Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was clearly not happy after the Everton game as he watched the Blues draw 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.

Watch the video below as a fan approaches Boehly afterwards, with the American slamming it as a “s*** f***ing game” before walking off…

Todd Boehly is feeling like the rest of us full time #CFC ?? pic.twitter.com/SZfCFim14w — Fathur?????? (@fathurys216) March 18, 2023

Things had been showing signs of improvement under Graham Potter, but this was a major disappointment against a weak Everton side.

Chelsea fans will surely agree with Boehly’s assessment of things, and it will be interesting to see if this is fed back to Potter.