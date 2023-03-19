Chelsea misfit is transfer target for several Premier League clubs

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly wanted by several Premier League clubs as his future at loan club Inter Milan looks in serious doubt.

The Belgium international has a great reputation, but it’s been a difficult couple of years for him after struggling at Chelsea and failing to get back on form during his loan spell with Inter this term.

It now looks like the Serie A giants are unsure about keeping Lukaku, and that’s led to Premier League teams like Aston Villa taking a look at the 29-year-old, according to Todo Fichajes.

That could be some signing by Villa if they pull it off, but it’s surely not going to be easy for them to afford either the transfer fee or the wages.

Chelsea will surely look to move Lukaku on, but they’re unlikely to be happy doing it on the cheap after investing so much in signing him in the first place.

It will be interesting to see if Lukaku decides to try reviving his career in English football or if he looks for another move after his time at Inter comes to an end.