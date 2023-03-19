Exclusive: “Underrated” Chelsea star likely to leave, confirms Fabrizio Romano

It looks like Denis Zakaria will be leaving Chelsea and was never particularly likely to make his loan move into a permanent transfer, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Switzerland international joined the Blues on loan from Juventus late on in the summer, and hasn’t managed to get much playing time at Stamford Bridge so far, despite looking decent when he has got on the pitch.

Romano now expects Chelsea will look for something different in that position, even though he feels Zakaria is a pretty underrated player.

“Denis Zakaria is not a regular starter so honestly I think there were never many chances of him staying on permanent deal,” Romano said.

“For sure Chelsea will go for new midfielder in the summer.

“I really appreciate Zakaria, I think he’s underrated but probably Chelsea want something different to play next to Enzo Fernandez.”

It remains to be seen who Chelsea could look to sign as the long-term partner for Enzo Fernandez, but overall it’s not too surprising that they probably feel there are better options out there than Zakaria.

It will be interesting to see what Juve decide to do with Zakaria in the long run, as he looked a promising signing when he first joined them from Borussia Monchengladbach, but is yet to make the desired impact.