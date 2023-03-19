Everton eyeing up a move for West Ham star in the summer

Everton are reportedly interested in signing the West Ham United striker Michail Antonio at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has had a dismal campaign with the Hammers so far but he has been a key player for them over the years. A report claims that Everton are hoping to secure his services in the summer.

The experienced striker could prove to be a useful squad player for the Toffees but they need to bring in a more reliable goal scorer in the summer. Antonio will be 33 before the end of the season and he could prove to be an underwhelming addition for the fans.

It remains to be seen whether Everton can secure their place in the Premier League for the next season. They are currently fighting for survival and Sean Dyche has certainly improved the side since taking over.

The Toffees have Neal Maupay and Dominic Calvert-Lewin at their disposal but the two players have not been able to hit top form this season. Everton must look to bring in another reliable goal scorer and Antonio has certainly shown his pedigree in the Premier League over the years.