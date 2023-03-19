Frank Lampard already ‘plotting a return to management’ just months after Everton sack

Frank Lampard is “plotting a return to management” just a few months after being sacked by Everton, according to the latest report from The Sun.

The Chelsea legend’s start to the managerial career has been difficult. After having done a decent job at Derby, he was appointed the Chelsea manager but he could not get the Blues performing and was sacked in 2021.

After a short hiatus, Lampard was appointed as Everton manager in January 2022, replacing Rafael Benitez. Although he helped the Merseyside club avoid relegation last season, he struggled to deliver results this season despite backing in the transfer window and was eventually sacked in January 2023, being replaced by Sean Dyche.

But according to the report, he is already considering a return to management with the likes of Southampton, Leicester City and Southampton all potential options.

While Leicester City have stuck by their current manager Brendan Rodgers despite the Foxes struggling this season, there could be a possibility that Lampard could be considered for the job if the club parts ways with the former Liverpool manager in the summer. Crystal Palace are also hunting for a replacement after sacking Patrick Viera and has been linked with Lampard.