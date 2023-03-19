Leicester City star James Maddison is reportedly keen to test himself at a bigger club amid transfer rumours linking him with a possible move away from the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes playmaker is one of the finest players in the Premier League outside of the big six, and he could undoubtedly make an impact at a team competing for major honours and playing in the Champions League, whereas he’s had to settle with trying to help his current club away from the relegation zone.

Football Transfers recently linked Maddison with Manchester United, and the Red Devils could surely benefit from bringing in a player with that kind of creativity and goal threat from midfield.

Maddison could also surely fulfil his ambitions at Old Trafford, with Erik ten Hag doing a fine job since taking over in the summer.

Ten Hag has already won a trophy with United, helping them to a recent 2-0 win over Newcastle, so he and Maddison could be mutually beneficial for each other.

Discussing Maddison’s situation, Dean Jones told Give Me Sport: “I’m sure that Maddison wants to test himself at a level that’s a step up from where he’s been with Leicester. He’s still often the shining light in that team, even when they’re not playing well.

“He’s giving them everything that he’s got, but I’m not sure his loyalty can take him into another season with Leicester.”