Jamie O’Hara insists that Tottenham have to sign Leicester star this summer

Jamie O’Hara has said that Tottenham have to sign James Maddison this summer if they are to improve their performances next season.

Despite sitting 4th in the Premier League at the time of writing, Tottenham have had several disappointing results this season, most notably their 3-3 draw with Southampton yesterday despite being 3-1 up with 13 minutes to go.

The North London side have relied far too heavily on Harry Kane this season and with Heung-Min Son having a slump in form this campaign, the club need someone who can support their talisman to share the load.

Former Spurs midfielder O’Hara spoke to GiveMeSport about how he thinks Spurs should make a move for Maddison with the Englishman’s contract set to expire in the summer of 2024.

“Next season, Tottenham have to bring in James Maddison.

“For me, they’re probably going to be competing with Newcastle for him. I think he’s a player that Spurs need, or at least someone very similar to him.”

Maddison has five assists and nine goals this season for a struggling Foxes side and if Brendan Rodgers thinks they’ll struggle to keep their star man in the position they are in right now, it’ll be an even tougher task to keep him if they get relegated.