Journalist claims Antonio Conte has reached “the point of no return” with Tottenham

According to GiveMeSport, Antonio Conte has reached “the point of no return” with Tottenham, with Dean Jones claiming that the club feels that they brought in Conte to win them a trophy, which he has failed to do so far..

Conte did an exceptional job in his first season at Tottenham, guiding them to a 4th place finish and securing a spot in the Champions League.

However, the current season has not gone according to plan, with the club getting knocked out of the League Cup, the FA Cup, and the Champions League, effectively ending their chances of winning a trophy this season.

And Jones believes that Conte’s departure is inevitable, and that the club will be looking for a fresh start at the end of the season.

He told GiveMeSport:

“I don’t think it will change anything in terms of Conte’s future now. “From every conversation I have, this is pretty much the point of no return and I don’t see how this can change. “Conte was brought in to win a trophy and he hasn’t won a trophy. He wasn’t brought in to qualify for the top four and there are many managers that would have felt they could have delivered that. It does feel like it’s going to be time for a fresh start now.”

Conte’s contract is set to expire in the summer, and there are no plans for an extension, specially after his incredible rant post Southampton draw where he launched an attack on the Spurs players, accusing them of being selfish and targeting the Tottenham owners for being unambitious.

Tottenham are already looking for a new manager, with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Thomas Tuchel, and Roberto De Zerbi all being linked with the job – the Argentine being the potential favourite.