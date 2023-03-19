Journalist rips into £25 million Leeds signing after Wolves win

Leeds United picked up a priceless 4-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League but the performance from Brenden Aaronson has attracted some criticism.

Journalist Beren Cross analysed the American midfielder’s performance after the game and claimed that the £25 million signing needs to work harder and influence games in the final third.

He wrote: “Another frustrating afternoon of poor decisions and weak challenges by the American. Needed more from him in the final third.”

Aaronson was lacking in defensive effort throughout the game and his decision-making in the final third was quite mediocre as well. The inability to find his teammates with passes at the right time left players like Patrick Bamford frustrated as well.

There is no doubt that Aaronson is a quality player but he is clearly struggling with a lack of confidence and form right now.

Leeds United are fighting for survival in the Premier League and they are in desperate need of points right now. It remains to be seen whether Aaronson can get over his rough patch and help Leeds secure Premier League status for another season.

The win over Wolves will have given them an immense confidence boost and it remains to be seen whether they can build on that in the coming weeks now.