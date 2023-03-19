Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Arsenal & Man Utd transfer links with PL star

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on the future of Kaoru Mitoma at Brighton amid transfer rumours linking him with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United.

Writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Romano suggested that one issue Brighton face this summer is the potential sale of one or more of their midfield players.

Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister have attracted plenty of interest ahead of the summer, and that could mean Brighton are less keen on letting another top talent like Mitoma leave as well.

The Japan international has impressed this season and it’s easy to imagine him becoming the latest of many Seagulls stars to be poached by a big six club.

Still, Romano insists Brighton won’t just let all their star names leave, and so it seems he’s not too convinced by the stories about Mitoma right now.

“Kaoru Mitoma is the latest name being linked with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, but Brighton will not sell the whole squad!” Romano said.

“We always have rumours on their players, I think it’s most likely to see at least one midfielder gone as they will try to keep Mitoma, who is really appreciated by Roberto De Zerbi.”

Brighton clearly have a very sophisticated system for identifying and recruiting talents on the cheap as they continue to bring in players on the cheap who perform at a high level before moving on for a profit.

Mitoma could well end up being the latest, but it’s clear that Arsenal and Man Utd won’t necessarily find it too easy to negotiate this deal.