Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

A report from HLN.BE claims that the 20-year-old goalkeeper has caught the attention of Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag with his performances and two Premier League clubs could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

Anderlecht are looking to keep the player at the club for another season but they might have to cash in on him for financial reasons. Apparently, the talented young goalkeeper is likely to cost around €10 million at the end of the season.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season. The Irishman needs to leave in order to play regularly and Liverpool will have to replace him adequately. Verbruggen could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Reds.

As far as Manchester United are concerned, Dean Henderson is likely to move on in search of regular game time and the Red Devils will have to bring in a backup option to David De Gea.

Verbruggen has the ability to develop into a quality Premier League goalkeeper in the near future and it remains to be seen where he ends up. The reported €10 million asking price could look like a bargain if the 20-year-old manages to fulfil his potential in the coming years.

Working under managers like Klopp and Ten Hag will certainly help the player develop. He is also likely to learn a lot from goalkeepers like Alisson Becker and De Gea.