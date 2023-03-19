Liverpool are said to be interested in Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as they look to rebuild their midfield department.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are all out of contract in the summer and are no closer to agreeing extensions and Milinkovc-Savic is said to be a strong target of Liverpool’s ahead of the summer.

That’s according to CMW, who say that the out-of-contract in 2024-midfielder could be available for around £44million.

The 28-year old Serbian has been previously linked with Arsenal, but those links have eased in recent months, so Liverpool could find themselves in the driving seat for a free run at the player.

The man that Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri has called “one of the best midfielders in the world” has six goals and eight assists in 35 matches from central midfield for I Biancocelesti this season, a tally that Liverpool could certainly do with someone from their current midfield crop and for the price quoted, it could be very hard to turn down a player of his quality.

With Lazio unlikely to want to lose their main man for free next summer, they could well have their hand forced this summer as some big teams will most certainly register interest in the 39-time capped player.