Jurgen Klopp pushing for Liverpool to give new contract to experienced first-team star

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly pushing for the club to give a new contract to experienced midfielder James Milner.

The former Manchester City, Newcastle and Aston Villa man has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the club all the way back in 2015, but at the age of 37 he’s obviously no longer quite the player he once was.

Still, it seems he firmly remains part of Klopp’s plans as Football Insider claim the German tactician is a driving force behind trying to get Milner to stay at Anfield for a little longer.

Milner might still have plenty to offer, particularly off the pitch due to his experience and mentality.

However, there will surely be some Liverpool fans who’d rather see Klopp not relying on such an old player for another season, with investment needed in that area of the squad.

If Milner extends, it could mean it’s harder for LFC to make room on the wage bill for younger players who can have more of an impact on a regular basis.