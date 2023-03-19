Liverpool have reportedly put Joel Matip up for sale with the Cameroonian the most likely out of all the Liverpool centrebacks to leave the club.

That is according to Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider, who says that Liverpool are likely to cash in on the 32-year old who has had several recent injury issues.

This summer is the last chance for Liverpool to get a fee for their long-serving defender, with his contract expiring in 2024.

Matip has slipped down the pecking order this campaign, with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk being Klopp’s preferred duo in central defence.

It’s a sad decline for a player that was once one of the pillars of Jurgen Klopp’s defence, starting 31 league matches last season, with just nine starts to his name this year.

Joining from Schalke in 2016, Matip has won every major trophy with the Reds and if he is to leave in the summer, he will be fondly remembered for his contributions to Jurgen Klopp’s team.