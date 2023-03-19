Liverpool prepared to break the British transfer record for 10-goal star

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham for a while now.

The Reds are keen on signing the 19-year-old England international at the end of the season and a report from Football Insider claims that they are prepared to smash the British transfer record in order to sign him.

Apparently, the Bundesliga outfit are demanding a fee in excess of £130 million for the player and Liverpool are prepared to match the asking price.

Bellingham is a target for Spanish giants Real Madrid as well but Liverpool are frontrunners to secure his services. The Premier League giants are his first-choice destination when he leaves Dortmund at the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can secure Champions League qualification in the coming months. The 19-year-old will want to join a club playing in Europe add the Reds are currently sixth in the league table.

Bellingham has been a key player for club and country over the past year and he has 10 goals at six assists to his name across all competitions. The 19-year-old was outstanding in the recently concluded World Cup with England as well.

Working with a world-class coach like Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool could help him improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential. While the asking price might seem quite steep right now, Bellingham has the ability to transform the Liverpool midfield for the foreseeable future.