Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward has agreed to move to Ajax in the summer following conversations with Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar.

This is according to The Mirror, who say that Van der Sar finally got his man at the second time of asking as Ajax look to restructure their team that saw some key players leave and follow Erik ten Hag to Manchester United in the summer.

With Ajax also at risk of missing out on their 3rd consecutive Eredivisie title to Feyernoord, the club will also hope Ward can try his best to find some new talent that will help retain their status as the best team in the Netherlands.

Ward, who succeeded Michael Edwards as Liverpool sporting director before the start of the 2022/23 season, announced in November that he would be leaving Anfield and it looks like Ajax haven’t wasted any time in appointing a man that Jurgen Klopp claims has done “incredible work” for the Reds.

Julian Ward has agreed a deal to take over as Ajax's sporting director from July 1st.

Ward will also be creating history by becoming Ajax’s first foreign sporting director and hopefully he can be a success at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.