Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing up Liverpool’s backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher as a potential transfer target to replace Emiliano Martinez.

Martinez is being linked as an option for Tottenham, who need a long-term successor to the ageing Hugo Lloris, and it seems this could lead Villa to try bringing in Kelleher, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Republic of Ireland international has never managed to establish himself as first choice at Liverpool due to the presence of Alisson in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, so he could do well to move to Villa Park where he’d have more of a key role.

Kelleher had a memorable moment for LFC in last season’s Carabao Cup final win, as he made some important saves and then scored the winner from the penalty spot after a lengthy shoot-out with Chelsea.

Villa won’t find it easy to replace an influential star like Martinez, who was key for Argentina in their World Cup triumph in December as well.

Still, Kelleher looks a solid option who could surely be a regular starter for most Premier League clubs, even if competing with Alisson for a place was always going to be a big challenge.