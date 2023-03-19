Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to claims that midfielder’s transfer to Liverpool is a done deal

Jose Enrique made an intriguing claim a couple of days ago about Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch sealing a transfer to Liverpool.

The ex-Red seems to think the deal is done and that Gravenberch is going to be a Liverpool player, and he sounded very confident due to his connections.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, a conversation detailed by The Boot Room, the Spaniard had this to say on Gravenberch: “This player is ours amigo, Gravenberch. Amigo, it’s the same agent as me! Team Raiola, amigo we had a meeting not long ago in London, this is our player.”

Fabrizio Romano, however, has written in his exclusive CaughtOffside column about Gravenberch’s future, and doesn’t sound too convinced that this is as advanced as Enrique claims.

“I’ve had Liverpool fans asking me about Jose Enrique’s surprise comments, when he seemed to ‘leak’ the fact that Ryan Gravenberch would be joining the Reds,” Romano said.

“Honestly I’m not aware of this deal. Bayern wanted to keep Ryan Gravenberch in January despite lot of interest and nothing has changed at this stage, we will see in the summer. He’s a fine player who surely has a big future, but it’s too early to say right now where his future lies.”

Gravenberch is a top talent and could be a great fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side, particularly as they’re weak in midfield at the moment, with players like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara ageing and past their best.

Still, it surely won’t be easy to persuade Bayern to let a promising young talent like this leave, so it might be worth taking Enrique’s words with a pinch of salt for the time being.