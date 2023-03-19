Man City planning to offer £45m star to Newcastle in swap deal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly desperate to sign a star player from Newcastle United.

In fact, it seems the City boss would be prepared to part ways with £45million signing Kalvin Phillips in order to convince Newcastle to sell Bruno Guimaraes.

This is according to a report in the print edition of the Sunday Mirror, as cited by HITC, and City fans will undoubtedly be excited by the prospect of the Brazilian moving to the Etihad Stadium.

Phillips has struggled since joining City from Leeds last summer, and it looks like Guimaraes could be a significant upgrade on the England international.

Newcastle won’t want to lose Bruno, but at the same time they might feel Phillips could have potential as a quality replacement if he can get back to the kind of form we saw from him at Leeds.