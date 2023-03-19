Manchester United ready to pay star’s €50m release clause in order to trigger transfer

Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay Ousmane Dembele’s €50million release clause at Barcelona.

The France international is firmly on Man Utd’s radar ahead of the summer, and it seems they’re prepared to pay the fee required to trigger a transfer deal, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Red Devils have made Dembele a priority, according to the report, and it could well be that €50m will end up looking like a great investment.

On his day, Dembele is a superb talent with pace, skill, and an eye for a goal or assist, while he can also operate in a number of different attacking positions.

Ousmane Dembele in action for Barcelona
It remains to be seen if Dembele himself would be ready to join United or if he’d rather stay at Barca, with both clubs a long way from what they used to be.

Both look like teams in transition at the moment, though in fairness it is clearly the Catalan giants who are closer to winning a league title.

United got past Barcelona in the Europa League, though, and already have the Carabao Cup under their belts this season.

