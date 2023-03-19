Mo Salah’s agent responds to reports linking the Liverpool star to a summer exit

Liverpool fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Mohamed Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has denied the rumours that the Egyptian could be leaving the club in the summer.

Salah has been linked with a move away from Anfield following Liverpool’s poor form this season, which saw them knocked out of all domestic and European competitions.

Speculation had been mounting that Salah could be seeking a new challenge elsewhere, with French publication Foot Mercato among those to report on the rumours.

However, Abbas took to Twitter to dismiss the reports, saying that he and Salah had not even discussed the possibility of a move.

Where did you get this from if not even Mohamed and I discussed this? Please tell us. https://t.co/1I1RUtGJej — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) March 18, 2023

Liverpool are currently sixth in the Premier League and face a battle to secure a place in the Champions League next season. They are currently seven points behind Tottenham in the race for the final qualification spot.

The Egyptian has just recently signed a new contract with the club that runs until 2025. It is extremely unlikely that he will leave Liverpool in the summer unless FSG plan to sell him in order to raise funds for the summer rebuilding.