Paris Saint-Germain willing to go all out for Napoli sensation

Paris Saint-Germain are said to be ready to pay an eye-watering fee to land Napoli’s young Georgian gem Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Kvaraskhelia has enjoyed one of the best breakthrough season by a youngster in recent times, scoring 14 and assisting 16 in all competitions for Napoli following his move from Dinamo Batumi in July.

The Georgian was seen as a replacement for club icon Lorenzo Insigne who left Naples for Toronto in the summer, but nobody could have predicted the winger’s instant adaptation to the elite level of European football.

Kvaratskhelia has combined for 33 league goals alongside Nigerian frontman Victor Osimhen (12 and 21 respectively) as Napoli sit pretty at the top of Serie A by 19 points with 11 games left to play.

Now, according to Corriere dello Sport, PSG are willing to pay up to €180million for the 22-year old who is now in serious demand.

The Parisians aren’t short of cash and it wouldn’t be a shock if they were to pay that fee in the summer to land the Tbilisi-born winger, but with the player contracted to Napoli until 2027, it may prove to be a tricky task to lure him away from a team that he joined less than a year ago and who look to be on their way to their first Serie A title since 1990.