Pundit claims £40m Newcastle man doesn’t suite Eddie Howe’s style

Jose Enrique believes that Allan Saint-Maximib doesn’t suit Newcastle’s style of play and thinks they should part ways with him.

The Spanish ex-player spoke to DAZN, saying the French winger doesn’t help the way Newcastle play.

“Newcastle deserve to get top four, the problem could be the quality in the final third of the pitch. Newcastle have been world-class defensively and how they press as a team.

“But they have lacked that quality in front of goal. I love Allan Saint-Maximin but I don’t think he suits the style of Newcastle now, they lose the pressure of their press with him playing.”

Saint-Maximin has struggled for goals this season, scoring just once in just 24 matches in all competitions and there is the possibility that he could be out of action once again after coming off at halftime against Nottingham Forest on Friday with a hamstring injury, a match which the Magpies won 2-1 courtesy of a late penalty from Aleksandar Isak.

Toon fans will hope Saint-Maximin’s injury isn’t too bad, as the Frenchman continues to entertain with his ability on the pitch despite his lack of success in front of goal.