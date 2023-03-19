Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat at the end of the season.

A report from Calciomercato claims that the 26-year-old Moroccan international is one of the players Tottenham are looking at for the summer transfer window.

Antonio Conte wants to add more depth and quality to his midfield and Amrabat could prove to be a quality acquisition. The midfielder impressed with his aggression and work ethic during the recently concluded World Cup and Tottenham could certainly use someone with his skill set. He helped his country reach the semifinals of the World Cup.

Conte has not been able to rotate his key players this season because of the lack of depth in the squad and the arrival of Amrabat will ease the pressure on the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur. The Moroccan will add power, presence and defensive discipline in the middle of the park.

The 26-year-old is likely to be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League and if Spurs managed to secure Champions League qualification, they will be an attractive destination for most players.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham come forward with a concrete proposal for the 26-year-old in the coming months.

Amrabat is at the peak of his career right now and a move to the Premier League would be the ideal step up for him. The midfielder certainly has the technical and physical attributes to adapt to English football, and he could emerge as a huge success for Tottenham in the coming seasons.