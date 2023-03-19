Tottenham a reportedly keeping tabs on the Watford attacker Adrian Blake.

A report from Daily Mail claims that a number of clubs are monitoring the Watford teenager who has forced his way into the senior setup recently.

Blake was the seventh youngest player in Watford’s history when he made his professional debut in August. The 17-year-old is rated highly at the Championship club and he has the potential to develop into a key first-team player for them.

Tottenham are hoping to add to the pool of young talent at the club and the 17-year-old could prove to be a solid long-term investment for them.

The Londoners have helped a number of talented young players develop into established first-team players and Blake will be hoping to fulfil his potential at the London club if a transfer goes through in the near future.

The report from Daily Mail claims that the highly talented winger has a similar playing style to the former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard. The technically gifted winger could be a quality acquisition for Tottenham and he could be a useful squad option for them in the coming seasons.

The 17-year-old will be out of contract in the summer and this is the ideal opportunity for Tottenham to snap him up on a bargain.

The opportunity to join a top Premier League club is likely to be an attractive option for the youngster and Tottenham certainly have the pull and the resources to turn his head and convince him to join them.